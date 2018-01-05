Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Fashion
Fashion News
Street Style
Fashion Designer
Accessories
All articles
Paris Fashion Week: The Street Style Looks To Nail French Fashion
This Nurse Is Tackling The Stigma Of Crohn's Disease With Her Sexy Lingerie Collection
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Home
>
Fashion
>
Fashion News
>
Spring - Summer
Festival fashion - steal their star style
In this article
Get her look - Katy Perry
Get the look - Katy Perry's festival style
From top left:
Diane von Furstenberg amman dress - £689.00 - Diane von Furstenberg at
Matches
-
Sale £468.00!
Indian style necklace - £12.00 -
Promod.co.uk
-
Sale £8.40!
Bold turquoise bracelet - £9.50 -
Promod.co.uk
Peacock feather earrings - £6.00 -
Lipsy
Shu Uemura false eyelashes luxe - £12.50 - Shu Uemura at
Space.NK.apothecary
Get the look | Celebrity style | Celebrity fashion
Shoes and fashion: women's shoes, designer shoes
The Best 10 Vintage Fashion Shops in London
Celebrity Hair Styles 2011 | Celebrity Hair Inspiration from SoFeminine...
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Style Advice For Women With Beautiful Big Hips
London Fashion Week spring/summer 2013
Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012-2013
London Fashion Week
A Real Woman Is Whatever The Hell She Wants To Be: How To Dress...
Fashion Editor
29/06/2010
Tags
Spring - Summer
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
Festival fashion - steal their star style
▼
Celebrity festival style
Get her look - Kate Moss
Get her look: Lily Allen festival style
Get her look - Lily Allen
Get her look: Alexa Chung festival style
Get her look - Alexa Chung
Get her look - Daisy Lowe festival style
Get her look - Daisy Lowe
Get her look - Katy Perry festival style
Get her look - Katy Perry
Get her look - Kate Bosworth festival style
Get her look - Kate Bosworth
Get her look: Una Healy (The Saturdays) - festival style
Get her look: The Saturday's Una Healy
Get her look - Florence & The Machine festival style
Get her look - Florence & the Machine's Florence Welch
Don't miss...
Discover the REAL names of these celebrities
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
The World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!