>
>
>
Spring - Summer
Festival fashion - steal their star style
  
Get her look - Katy Perry
In this article

Get her look - Katy Perry


Get the look - Katy Perry's festival style

From top left:

  • Diane von Furstenberg amman dress - £689.00 - Diane von Furstenberg at Matches - Sale £468.00!
  • Indian style necklace - £12.00 - Promod.co.uk  - Sale £8.40!
  • Bold turquoise bracelet - £9.50 - Promod.co.uk
  • Peacock feather earrings - £6.00 - Lipsy
  • Shu Uemura false eyelashes luxe - £12.50 - Shu Uemura at Space.NK.apothecary


Fashion Editor
29/06/2010
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         