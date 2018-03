In this article































Get her look: Una Healy (The Saturdays) - festival style

Una Healy from The Saturdays - festival style



Pop princesses often find dressing for muddy fields and the mosh pit a bit of a challenge. The Saturdays' Una Healy comes over all hippy chick in floral prints and a boho garland headband... it shouldn't work and yet somehow it's perfect. Full marks for a fashion risk gone right!