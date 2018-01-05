>
Autumn - Winter
Christmas fashion wish list: In our dreams!
  
Christmas fashion wish list: Abby
Abby - Fashion & Beauty Intern:

"I would pick the Alexander McQueen skull bracelet because it is an iconic, timeless piece I would cherish forever.


The Jimmy Choo wedges are a must because they blend versatility with style. Plus they look like something I could realistically walk in, always a bonus.
And finally the pleated Miu Miu mini skirt, a fantastically frivolous piece in my fave AW12 shade: oxblood!"

Jimmy Choo Wedges
RRP: £450.00
Available from Net A Porter
 

Alexander McQueen Skull Bracelet
RRP: £325.00
Available from
Net A Porter

Miu Miu leather mini skirt
RRP: £990.00
Available from Net A Porter
Abby Driver
29/11/2012
Tags Autumn - Winter
