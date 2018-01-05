|
Christmas fashion wish list: In our dreams!
Christmas fashion wish list: Abby
Abby - Fashion & Beauty Intern:
The Jimmy Choo wedges are a must because they blend versatility with style. Plus they look like something I could realistically walk in, always a bonus.
And finally the pleated Miu Miu mini skirt, a fantastically frivolous piece in my fave AW12 shade: oxblood!"
Jimmy Choo Wedges
RRP: £450.00
Available from Net A Porter
Alexander McQueen Skull Bracelet
RRP: £325.00
Available from
Net A Porter
Miu Miu leather mini skirt
RRP: £990.00
Available from Net A Porter
Abby Driver
29/11/2012
