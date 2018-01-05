>
Autumn - Winter
Christmas fashion wish list: In our dreams!
  
Christmas fashion wish list: Sophie
Sophie - Staff Writer:

"I’d pick this leather All Saints skirt because I would use it for the rest of my life - if I stay the same size!


This vintage looking denim jacket from Topshop is a must as I've wanted one for ages!
And I would pick the lingerie because I never spend money on lingerie, but I want to and this cute set is gorgeous!"

Leather skirt
RRP: £160.00
Available from All Saints

Denim jacket
RRP: £60.00
Available from Topshop

Rosie for Autograph lingerie
RRP: £50.00
Available from Marks and Spencer
