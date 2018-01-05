In this article

















Christmas fashion wish list: Sophie

Sophie - Staff Writer:



"I’d pick this leather All Saints skirt because I would use it for the rest of my life - if I stay the same size!



This

This vintage looking denim jacket from Topshop is a must as I've wanted one for ages!



Leather skirt

RRP: £160.00

Available from All Saints



Denim jacket

RRP: £60.00

Available from Topshop



Rosie for Autograph lingerie

RRP: £50.00

Available from Marks and Spencer



And I would pick the lingerie because I never spend money on lingerie, but I want to and this cute set is gorgeous!"

