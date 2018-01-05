|
Christmas fashion wish list: In our dreams!
|
|
In this article
Christmas fashion wish list: Sophie
Sophie - Staff Writer:
And I would pick the lingerie because I never spend money on lingerie, but I want to and this cute set is gorgeous!"
Leather skirt
RRP: £160.00
Available from All Saints
Denim jacket
RRP: £60.00
Available from Topshop
Rosie for Autograph lingerie
RRP: £50.00
Available from Marks and Spencer
|
|
Abby Driver
29/11/2012
|
Article Plan Christmas fashion wish list: In our dreams! ▼
|