Christmas fashion wish list: Ursula

Ursula - Fashion & Beauty Editor:



"I would love to find this Vivienne Westwood bag under the tree because it's practical, stylish and made by an iconic British designer! Plus it's the kind of thing I could never splash out on normally.



This Lulu Guinness clutch is something I would treasure forever because it's beautifully made and gorgeous to look at! I love the lip clasp!

