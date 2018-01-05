>
Christmas fashion wish list: In our dreams!
  
Christmas fashion wish list: Ursula
Ursula - Fashion & Beauty Editor:

"I would love to find this Vivienne Westwood bag under the tree because it's practical, stylish and made by an iconic British designer! Plus it's the kind of thing I could never splash out on normally.

This Lulu Guinness clutch is something I would treasure forever because it's beautifully made and gorgeous to look at! I love the lip clasp!
 
The Ikuria ring is so beautiful - I'd get all kinds of happy wearing this every day...

But I'd be just as content with a beautiful and less expensive Alex Monroe ring like his Enchanted ring or Posy Twist ring - they're both soooo pretty!

Jewellery always makes a perfect gift - especially if it's encrusted with gems. "

Vivienne Westwood bag
RRP: £265.00
Available from Selfridges

Flower ring by Ikuria
RRP: £432.00
Available from Damson Jewellery

Lulu Guinness Clutch 
RRP: £245.00
Available from Selfridges



 
Abby Driver
29/11/2012
