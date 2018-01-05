>
>
>
Autumn - Winter
Christmas fashion wish list: In our dreams!
  
Christmas fashion wish list: Esme
In this article

Christmas fashion wish list: Esme


Esme - Celebrity Editor:

"I’d love to get the Wildfox jumper because it’s cosy AND chic - dream combo! And it'll look great chucked over a pair of jeans.
A Mulberry is the ultimate handbag - it's been my dream accessory for as long as I can remember.
Lastly I’d pick these boots from Kat Maconie. I could wear these with everything and their sheepskin lining would keep me nice and warm. Love the gold buckle detail, too."

Mulberry bayswater bag
RRP: £4500.00
Available from Mulberry

Wildfox jumper
RRP: £175.00
Available from Mimi Noor

Ankle boots
RRP: £220.00
Available form Kat Maconie
Abby Driver
29/11/2012
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
50 of the most beautiful castles in the world30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         