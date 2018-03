In this article

















Christmas fashion wish list: Esme

Esme - Celebrity Editor:



"I’d love to get the Wildfox jumper because it’s cosy AND chic - dream combo! And it'll look great chucked over a pair of jeans.



Mulberry is the ultimate handbag - it's been my dream accessory for as long as I can remember. Lastly I’d pick these boots from Kat Maconie. I could wear these with everything and their sheepskin lining would keep me nice and warm. Love the gold buckle detail, too."

Mulberry bayswater bag

RRP: £4500.00

Available from Mulberry



Wildfox jumper

RRP: £175.00

Available from Mimi Noor



Ankle boots

RRP: £220.00

Available form Kat Maconie