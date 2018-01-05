|
Christmas fashion wish list: In our dreams!
Christmas fashion wish list: Esme
Esme - Celebrity Editor:
"I’d love to get the Wildfox jumper because it’s cosy AND chic - dream combo! And it'll look great chucked over a pair of jeans.
Lastly I’d pick these boots from Kat Maconie. I could wear these with everything and their sheepskin lining would keep me nice and warm. Love the gold buckle detail, too."
Mulberry bayswater bag
RRP: £4500.00
Available from Mulberry
Wildfox jumper
RRP: £175.00
Available from Mimi Noor
Ankle boots
RRP: £220.00
Available form Kat Maconie
Abby Driver
29/11/2012
