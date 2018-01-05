>
Autumn - Winter
Christmas fashion wish list: In our dreams!
  
Christmas fashion wish list: Rebekah
Rebekah - sales intern:

"I would love these shoes by Carven for Crimbo - the bow detail is so cute and I love the blue suede - they look so sleek!
The Gucci clutch is ultra chic and would last forever.
I love the crystals on this Alice + Olivia jumper too - perfectly sparkly for Christmas! Would look great with a plain pair of jeans!"

Carven heels
RRP: £320.00
Available from Net A Porter

Gucci python clutch
RRP: £1350.00
Available from Net A Porter
 
Alice + Olivia jumper
RRP: £265.00
Available from Net A Porter
 
Abby Driver
29/11/2012
