Christmas fashion wish list: In our dreams!
Christmas fashion wish list: Rebekah
Rebekah - sales intern:
"I would love these shoes by Carven for Crimbo - the bow detail is so cute and I love the blue suede - they look so sleek!
The Gucci clutch is ultra chic and would last forever.
I love the crystals on this Alice + Olivia jumper too - perfectly sparkly for Christmas! Would look great with a plain pair of jeans!"
Carven heels
RRP: £320.00
Available from Net A Porter
Gucci python clutch
RRP: £1350.00
Available from Net A Porter
Alice + Olivia jumper
RRP: £265.00
Available from Net A Porter
Abby Driver
29/11/2012
