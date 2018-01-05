In this article

















Christmas fashion wish list: Maria

Maria - Staff Writer:



"I love these Christian Louboutin pumps, they're simple and classic - totally beautiful.



I would be pretty happy to get this chain necklace for Christmas too - because despite it only just bordering on the right side of tacky, I can't get enough of it.





Pyrenex puffa jacket

RRP: £1055.00

Available from Net A Porter



Effect necklace

RRP: £39.95

Available from Nelly



Christian Louboutin heels

RRP: £395.00

Available from Net A Porter

Finally I’d pick this coat by Pyrenex because I love puffa jackets and this is the ultimate!"

