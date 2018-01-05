>
>
>
Autumn - Winter
Christmas fashion wish list: In our dreams!
  
Christmas fashion wish list: Maria
In this article

Christmas fashion wish list: Maria


Maria - Staff Writer:

"I love these Christian Louboutin pumps, they're simple and classic - totally beautiful.


I would be pretty happy to get this chain necklace for Christmas too - because despite it only just bordering on the right side of tacky, I can't get enough of it.
Finally I’d pick this coat by Pyrenex because I love puffa jackets and this is the ultimate!"

Pyrenex puffa jacket
RRP: £1055.00
Available from Net A Porter

Effect necklace
RRP: £39.95
Available from Nelly

Christian Louboutin heels
RRP: £395.00
Available from Net A Porter
Abby Driver
29/11/2012
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your lovePerfect baby names for February
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         