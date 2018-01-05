|
Christmas fashion wish list: In our dreams!
|
|
In this article
Christmas fashion wish list: Ally
Ally - Celebrity intern:
"I would pick this watch because the leather strap is vintage-looking and elegant, while the butterfly is gorgeous and eye-catching
This sequin-trimmed geometric print skirt is on-trend, distinctive and will be a wardrobe staple for me in 2013.
Underwear can be a neglected part of a woman's wardrobe but this Elle McPhearson lingerie set will ensure that I feel gorgeous no matter what I’m wearing on top! Plus it's incredibly affordable."
Olivia Burton watch
RRP: £52.00
Available from Joy Store
Shimmer skirt
RRP: £158.00
Available from Anthropology
Elle Macpherson Intimates set
RRP: £58.00
Available from ASOS
|
|
Abby Driver
29/11/2012
|
Article Plan Christmas fashion wish list: In our dreams! ▼
|