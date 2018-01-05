In this article

















Christmas fashion wish list: Ally





"I would pick this watch because the leather strap is

Ally - Celebrity intern:"I would pick this watch because the leather strap is vintage -looking and elegant, while the butterfly is gorgeous and eye-catching

This sequin-trimmed geometric print skirt is on- trend , distinctive and will be a wardrobe staple for me in 2013.



Olivia Burton watch

RRP: £52.00

Available from Joy Store



Shimmer skirt

RRP: £158.00

Available from Anthropology



Elle Macpherson Intimates set

RRP: £58.00

Available from ASOS Underwear can be a neglected part of a woman's wardrobe but this Elle McPhearson lingerie set will ensure that I feel gorgeous no matter what I’m wearing on top! Plus it's incredibly affordable."

