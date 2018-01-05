Club Tropicana: Tropical trend

In this article





























With wild prints, hot styles and bright bursts of colour - this summer is going to be hot - and there's no need to have a hairdo like George either.



We've rounded up the stand out prints and must have pieces that make a tropical testimony - transporting you to white sand beaches and Pina Coladas. Bliss.



Come rain or shine this summer the Club Tropicana trend is here to stay.With wild prints, hot styles and bright bursts of colour - this summer is going to be hot - and there's no need to have a hairdo like George either.We've rounded up the stand out prints and must have pieces that make a tropical testimony - transporting you to white sand beaches and Pina Coladas. Bliss.Embrace the fashion jungle with these exotic finds from the high street... WHAM!