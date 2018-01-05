>
Spring - Summer

Club Tropicana: Tropical trend

 
Come rain or shine this summer the Club Tropicana trend is here to stay.

With wild prints, hot styles and bright bursts of colour - this summer is going to be hot - and there's no need to have a hairdo like George either.

We've rounded up the stand out prints and must have pieces that make a tropical testimony - transporting you to white sand beaches and Pina Coladas. Bliss.

Embrace the fashion jungle with these exotic finds from the high street... WHAM!

11/05/2012
Spring - Summer
