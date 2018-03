In this article





























Pineapple anyone?

Pineapple anyone? Starting to feel tropical yet? If not then this pineapple ring - pun intended, will certainly give your out fit an exotic edge.



Pineapple ring

RRP: £6.50

Available from Topshop



Starting to feel tropical yet? If not then this pineapple ring - pun intended, will certainly give your out fit an exotic edge.