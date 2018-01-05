Daisy Lowe's party picks of H&M this season

In this article











Model, DJ, it-girl, Daisy Lowe knows a thing or two when it comes to on trend fashion which is why we're taking her advice as gospel when it comes to picking what to buy at H&M this season.Daisy Lowe has chosen her favourite party picks for the season from H&M 's current offering and we have to agree - her eye for a monochrome statement piece is pretty spot on.We'd find it near on impossible to pick just a handful of things from H&M as our fave party bits, there's always so much choice! But if you wanna know which pieces have the Daisy Lowe seal of approval then read on.It looks like black and white is the way forward this season!