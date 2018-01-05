>
>
>
Essentials
Daisy Lowe's party picks of H&M this season
  
Monochrome dress
In this article

Monochrome dress


Monochrome stripe dress
RRP: £19.99
Available from H&M

21/12/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Hot celebrity men in uniformThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Sudoku
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         