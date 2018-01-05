Emerald fashion: Be gorgeous in green
This season green is the only shade to be seen in - and in particular - emerald.
This rich jewel
hue is where it's at in fashland so if you want to get on board with the trend
it's time to brave your fear of bright colour and go for it.
Whether you wear green as a block colour shift dress or simply dabble with emerald nails
, one thing is certain - fashion
has gone green eyed.
And so have we! Check out our fave emerald fashion
pieces and go green!