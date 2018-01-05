>
>
>
Essentials
Emerald fashion: Be gorgeous in green
  
Emerald fashion: Be gorgeous in green
In this article

Emerald fashion: Be gorgeous in green


Flora by Gucci
RRP: £41.65
Available from Escentual
Fashion Editor
24/01/2013
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Stars who married the same person twice ...The most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         