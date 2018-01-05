>
>
>
Essentials

Emma Stone's red hot dress at the Gangster Squad premiere

 
Emma Stone's red hot dress at the Gangster Squad premiere
In this article
Emma Stone's red hot dress at the Gangster Squad premiere

Emma Stone's red hot dress at the Gangster Squad premiere

Emma Stone was the ultimate lady in red at the Gangster Squad premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The actress wore this Lavin dress with plenty of matching accessories to really make a red carpet statement.

While we think blood red is a brave choice for a pale gal like Emma she definitely gets style points for experimenting with head turning jewellery - just check out the gems on that neckpiece!

We've been inspired by Emma's red carpet look - so here's how to look red hot for yourself - with pocket friendly pieces!
Fashion Editor
09/01/2013
Tags Essentials
Reader ranking:2/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
The World's Most Iconic Photographs30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         