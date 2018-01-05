In this article











Emma Stone's red hot dress at the Gangster Squad premiere

Party season may be over but having a red hot dress in your wardrobe is a perennial fashion must-have.



We found this cute satin one shoulder number which has just the right amount of crystal embellishment at the seam.



Pair this dress with these oxblood heels and this BIBA clutch bag and finish the look with these beads from Phase Eight.



We know this outfit is a serious colour commitment but trust us - you'll be turning heads all night, in all the right ways.







