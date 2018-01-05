>
>
>
Essentials
Emma Stone's red hot dress at the Gangster Squad premiere
  
The clutch
In this article

The clutch


BIBA clutch bag
RRP: £50.70
Available from House of Fraser
Fashion Editor
09/01/2013
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your lovePerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         