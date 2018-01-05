Emma Watson Fashion 2000 - 2012: style history of actress Emma Watson

Emma Watson's style history

Since starting her acting career as frizzy haired Hermoine in Harry Potter, we've seen Emma Watson literally transform in front of our eyes in the fashion and style stakes.



Her metarmorphosis from geeky wizard girl to international style icon has seen her attract the attention of the biggest names in fashion and beauty, fronting campaigns for Burberry and Lancome - but how did Emma Watson go from muggle to magnificent?



We take a look back at her fashion and style history from 2000 onwards...





Photo: Emma Watson in London for the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in July 2011 © Warner Bros