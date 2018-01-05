>
>

Emma Watson Fashion 2000 - 2012: style history of actress Emma Watson

 
Emma Watson's style history
In this article
Emma Watson's style history

Since starting her acting career as frizzy haired Hermoine in Harry Potter, we've seen Emma Watson literally transform in front of our eyes in the fashion and style stakes.

Her metarmorphosis from geeky wizard girl to international style icon has seen her attract the attention of the biggest names in fashion and beauty, fronting campaigns for Burberry and Lancome - but how did Emma Watson go from muggle to magnificent?

We take a look back at her fashion and style history from 2000 onwards...


Photo: Emma Watson in London for the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in July 2011 © Warner Bros

NR, CB  
Fashion Editor
03/11/2011
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Emma Watson Style History

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Tricks and tips for an active new yearThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         