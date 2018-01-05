Emma Watson: the start of her career

Career: Emma Watson had a rather quiet childhood, living in France until the age of five before settling in England with her mother. But at the age of ten, once she landed the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, her life would never be the same again.



The first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, came out in 2001. It was such a success throughout the world that the young Emma stepped out of the shadows for good.



Style: Being so young, her red carpet attire was child-friendly and wholesome. The latent fashionista was yet to emerge...







Photo: Emma Watson in 2000 just after landing the role that will make her famous © Sipa