Emma Watson dresses: in bustier dress at New York press screening of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Career: Emma was still surfing on the waves of success with the following episodes of Harry Potter. Her acting became more refined and her skills began to get recognised, leading to awards nominations (in particular, she was nominated as Best Young Actress for the Critics Choice Awards in 2005 and 2006).



Style: Emma began to discover the subtleties of the world of fashion. She stepped out in a daring bustier dress, teamed with pretty ballerina shoes, but there was still a long way to go before looking Vogue-worthy.



Relationships: There was no noticeable flirting going on but she admitted a few years later that her first ever crush was on none other than Tom Felton, the actor who played Draco Malfoy.





Photo: Emma Watson in 2004 at the New York press screening of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban © Sipa

