Emma Watson outfits: new horizons and style evolution

Career: While Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the fifth film, came out in cinemas, Emma was off on new adventures.



In 2007, she took part in the television film Ballet Shoes, which told the story of three orphans in the 1930s. The following year, she voiced the character of Princess Pea in the animated film The Tale of Desperaux.



Style: While Emma stuck to the natural look in the beauty stakes, she seemed to have found her fashon voice. She swapped flats for heels and was seen sporting designer outfits and accessories (Chanel, in particular).



Relationships: She dated rugby player Tom Ducker for eight months and was then rumoured to be seeing Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell.





Photo: Emma Watson in 2007 © Sipa

