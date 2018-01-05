>
>
Emma Watson Style History
  
Emma Watson outfits: new horizons and style evolution
In this article

Emma Watson outfits: new horizons and style evolution


Career: While Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the fifth film, came out in cinemas, Emma was off on new adventures.

In 2007, she took part in the television film Ballet Shoes, which told the story of three orphans in the 1930s. The following year, she voiced the character of Princess Pea in the animated film The Tale of Desperaux.

Style: While Emma stuck to the natural look in the beauty stakes, she seemed to have found her fashon voice. She swapped flats for heels and was seen sporting designer outfits and accessories (Chanel, in particular).

Relationships: She dated rugby player Tom Ducker for eight months and was then rumoured to be seeing Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell.


Photo: Emma Watson in 2007 © Sipa
Fashion Editor
03/11/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Foods that you can easily grow at homeOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         