Emma Watson Style History
  
Emma Watson as a Burberry fashion ambassador
Emma Watson as a Burberry fashion ambassador


Career: The sixth instalment of the Harry Potter film series saw her receive a raft of nominations, including in the "Best Actress" category at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.

But it was in another domain that Emma began to shine: as a fashion ambassador. The classy Brit signed a contract with Burberry, taking over from Kate Moss - not bad for muggle!

Style: The shy little girl we saw at the start of her career morphed into a true style icon, mixing with the big names during Fashion Week. And on the red carpet, Emma stunned in designer dresses - showing a bit more leg always ups your fashion ranking.

Relationships: Emma dated Jay Barrymore, a financier eight years her senior. Oh-er!


Photo: Emma Watson at Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week in 2009 © Sipa
Fashion Editor
03/11/2011
