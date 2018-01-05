Emma Watson clothing transformation and Lancôme ambassador

Career: Emma brought her role as Hermione to an end with the last two films, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2. She followed up with cinema roles in the films My Week with Marilyn and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.



Eco conscious Emma got involved with planet-friendly fashion brand People Tree (and even created her own range for them in 2011) as well as becoming the new face of Lancôme earlier this year.



Style: As the Harry Potter era drew to an end for Emma, she made the most of it to cut off her long mane of hair and replace it with a boyish crop. Liberated, her huge transformation saw her looking sexier than ever at film premieres. And the icing on the cake: she topped Glamour magazine's Best Dressed Women List in 2011.



Relationships: After a fling with singer George Craig in 2010, Emma has since succumb to the charms of Johnny Simmons, her co-star in The Perks of Being a Wallflower.





Photo: Emma Watson at the London première of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 © Sipa