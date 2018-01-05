>
Autumn - Winter

Emma Watson - Get the Harry Potter premiere look

2010 Harry Potter premiere: Emma Watson's red carpet look
In this article
Emma Watson dazzles on the red carpet - 2010

She was just a cute, slightly gawky ten-year-old when the first Harry Potter film hit the screens back in 2001.

Now in 2010, Emma Watson is all grown up and, at 20-years-old, has truly conquered the red carpet.

Working two of the season's scariest key trends (lace and feathers) to perfection in this gorgeous Rafael Lopez dress, Emma Watson has seasonal party dressing down.

Want to steal her style for the party season? We'll show you how, whatever your budget.

© Rex Features/REX/SIPA (2010)
© Rex Features (2001)


Fashion Editor
12/11/2010
Tags Autumn - Winter
