English country garden: Floral fashion at its British best

 
English country garden: Floral fashion at its British best
Before the summer's out try floral prints with a vintage twist for ultimate English rose appeal.

From retro costume jewellery, exaggerated prints and textured brights, we promise you'll be inspired to go all romantic and rustic - good training for this autumn's granny chic vibe too.

For a country look with a vintage twist and plenty of Stepford wives styling, read on.

Here are the key pieces you need for flawless English country garden chic...

Sheer shirt, high waisted floral shorts and earrings that demand attention? Sorted.

Blouse by BeSelf
Shorts by Topshop
Earrings by Carole Tanembaum



Photographer: Claire Pepper
Stylist: Hannah Oakley
Hair & Makeup: Camilla Hewitt using Liz Earle and MAC
Model: Ellen @Elite
  

24/08/2012
