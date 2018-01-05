>
Equestrian clothing: Get stable chic with these style finds
  
Horsey accessories

Horsey accessories


If the equestrian look is a lil' too serious for you, brighten it up with some lighter Chelsea boots or some pony inspired accessories.

A gold and red silk scarf is must for that 'just back from a hunt' look - while these ivory All Saints Chelsea Boots are equestrian enough without being too obvious - no lycra panel to speak of here!

We're fans of these cute pony jewels too - especially the horse Cameo ring by Laura Lee and the asymmetric studs by ASOS.

If you're feeling quirky this horse hoof wrap ring could be the perfect finish to your riding ranch look - and a great stable-side talking point.

Silk print scarf
RRP: £12.00
Available from River Island

Horse hoof wrap ring by Low Luv
RRP: £25.00
Available from Oxygen Boutique

Mixed horse studs
RRP: £7.00
Available from ASOS

Laura Lee Horse Agate Cameo Ring
RRP: £215.00
Available from ASOS



10/08/2012
