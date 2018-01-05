>
Essentials
Equestrian clothing: Get stable chic with these style finds
  
Bordeaux pony girl

Bordeaux pony girl


If you're going for a rich Brit in the country look (aka equestrian) then this ensemble of appropriately horsey finds will have you nailing the trend with a fashion twist.

Horse shoes mean good luck, so opt for this horse shoe print blouse or Alex Monroe ring for fortune and fame and maybe even a dashing Mr Darcy type. 

We love these jodhpur trousers and burgundy belt too - wearing things in shades of Shiraz is so refined. Lastly - a pair of riding boots is a must to get the look and these ones from Office have had nearly £100 knocked off in their sale - making them the steal of the season! Hop to it! 

Bordeaux Jodhpur trousers 
RRP: £99.00
Available from Olsen

Horse shoe blouse
RRP: £29.00 (sale price)
Available from John Lewis

Burgundy belt
RRP: £3.00
Available from BHS

Leather riding boots
RRP: £17.50 (sale price)
Available from Office

Lucky horse shoe ring
RRP: £120.00
Available from Alex Monroe 






10/08/2012
Tags Essentials
