Bordeaux pony girl

If you're going for a rich Brit in the country look (aka equestrian) then this ensemble of appropriately horsey finds will have you nailing the trend with a fashion twist.



Horse shoes mean good luck, so opt for this horse shoe print blouse or Alex Monroe ring for fortune and fame and maybe even a dashing Mr Darcy type.



We love these jodhpur trousers and burgundy belt too - wearing things in shades of Shiraz is so refined. Lastly - a pair of riding boots is a must to get the look and these ones from Office have had nearly £100 knocked off in their sale - making them the steal of the season! Hop to it!



Bordeaux Jodhpur trousers

RRP: £99.00

Available from Olsen



Horse shoe blouse

RRP: £29.00 (sale price)

Available from John Lewis



Burgundy belt

RRP: £3.00

Available from BHS



Leather riding boots

RRP: £17.50 (sale price)

Available from Office



Lucky horse shoe ring

RRP: £120.00

Available from Alex Monroe









