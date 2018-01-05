>
>
>
Essentials
Equestrian clothing: Get stable chic with these style finds
  
Pony perfection

Pony perfection


A more low key way to embrace equestrian chic is to go for a cheeky print dress styled with plenty of understated accessories.

A pair of cat eye sunglasses are always a winner, or you can splash out on a Marc Jacobs watch for a real style investment.

If bling is your thing make a Stella McCartney style statement. Tell Daddy to forget a real life pony - this two headed horse pendant is what you really want!

Horse print tea dress
RRP: £42.00
Available from House of Fraser

House of Harlow cat eye sunglasses
RRP: £132.00
Available from Amazon

Stella McCartney horse pendant
RRP: £240.00
Availabel from Selfridges

Marc Jacobs watch
RRP: £184.99
Available from Jules



10/08/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Sudoku50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         