Pony perfection

A more low key way to embrace equestrian chic is to go for a cheeky print dress styled with plenty of understated accessories.



A pair of cat eye sunglasses are always a winner, or you can splash out on a Marc Jacobs watch for a real style investment.



If bling is your thing make a Stella McCartney style statement. Tell Daddy to forget a real life pony - this two headed horse pendant is what you really want!



Horse print tea dress

RRP: £42.00

Available from House of Fraser



House of Harlow cat eye sunglasses

RRP: £132.00

Available from Amazon



Stella McCartney horse pendant

RRP: £240.00

Availabel from Selfridges



Marc Jacobs watch

RRP: £184.99

Available from Jules