Pony perfection
A more low key way to embrace equestrian chic is to go for a cheeky print dress styled with plenty of understated accessories.
A pair of cat eye sunglasses are always a winner, or you can splash out on a Marc Jacobs watch for a real style investment.
If bling is your thing make a Stella McCartney style statement. Tell Daddy to forget a real life pony - this two headed horse pendant is what you really want!
Horse print tea dress
RRP: £42.00
Available from House of Fraser
House of Harlow cat eye sunglasses
RRP: £132.00
Available from Amazon
Stella McCartney horse pendant
RRP: £240.00
Availabel from Selfridges
Marc Jacobs watch
RRP: £184.99
Available from Jules