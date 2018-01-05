>
Spring - Summer

Essential Festival Chic




Festivals are for the bands and the atmosphere, but in recent years they've become a draw for the fashion pack too. If you're planning on braving the mud of Glasto, Reading/Leeds, T in the Park and the rest, make sure you hit the right note between practical and chic. Read on for our festival essentials that will help you stand out in the crowd.
©Ri2K




Across-the-body Bag
Keep your purse, phone and keys in an across-the-body bag and leave your hands free to dance. This option’s vibrant color will add a dramatic focal point to your outfit.
Ri2K Across Body Bag, £65, www.johnlewis.com.








   




Knee-Length Denim Shorts 
Kick back in a pair of old denim shorts with turn-ups.  Cropped Denim Shorts, £14, www.newlook.co.uk











©Hunter
Lace-up Wellies
Hunters were the rubber wellies of choice for the royals long before they were adopted by festival-goers. This design’s tall lace-ups provide great fit and comfort whether you are walking your dog or stomping around this year's festivals. 
Hunter Festival Tall Boot, £145, www.urbanoutfitters.co.uk

 

 




©Dorothy Perkins


Oversized Vest
Oversized vests are quick, easy, and perfect for the summer months. The sequins on this vest will add a dash of fashion to your festival outfit. Charcoal Sequin Panel Vest, £20, www.dorothyperkins.co.uk















©Carrera

Sunglasses
Look stylish and sophisticated as you shade from the sun in an oversized pair of sunglasses like this bubblegum pink pair from Carrera.
Carrera Safari Sunglasses, £85, www.net-a-porter.com



©Dorothy Perkins


Tunic Dress
A striking print jersey knee-length dress is perfect for keeping cool when the sun decides to shine. A loose style also means maximum comfort and hours of effortless chic.
Uttam Gray Print Tunic, £35, www.dorothyperkins.co.uk














 

©Topshop
Waterproof Jacket 
This hooded raincoat cuts a fashionable silhouette with a tie waist and roll-up sleeves, and its apricot color will make you stand out in the crowd.
Topshop Pac-A-Parka, £25, www.topshop.com.




  
