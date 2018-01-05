Evening Dress | what to wear for evening dress

In this article



















What is evening dress?



Evening dress can be tricky to pull off because it can mean so many different things. There's so many options it's hard to know what to go for. What is evening dress? At its most formal, white tie - the highest of all dress codes. Think



But black tie, formal wear or just plain "make an effort".



Evening dresses can be something full length and princessy,



The trick is to work out what sort of event it is and dress for your shape. Glamorous awards ceremony? Friend's birthday party? Corporate do?



Check out our





Evening Dress : Marchesa at Net-a-Porter









At its most formal, Evening dress means- the highest of all dress codes. Think Elton John 's annual White Tie and Diamond's do! Beautiful, usually floor-length gowns, topped off with glittering jewels and finished with towering heels and clutch bags.But Evening dress can also meanor just plain "".Evening dresses can be something full length and princessy, fashion forward frocks, understated LBDs or something more classic and formal like a ball gown or prom dress.The trick is to work out what sort of event it is and dress for your shape. Glamorous awards ceremony? Friend's birthday party? Corporate do?Check out our Evening dress ideas and save yourself a future fashion faux-pas. We'll show you the best places to by an Evening dress or a ball gown!: Marchesa at Net-a-Porter