ASOS Corsage One Shoulder Midi Dress

£45.00

ASOS



Best for: everyone

You literally can't go wrong with an LBD. The shape corsets your figure and with a pair of magic knickers you'll look fabulous no matter what your size. The shoulder detail draws the eye away from the bust and the length works for taller and shorter women.



When to wear: anywhere

Dress it up with sumptuous jewels or tone it down with high-street sandals.