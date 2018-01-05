Fashion Battle: Awesome hair accessories



But this outfit is quite literally topped off with this fab vintage headscarf tied into a bow - adorable! Kristen from Liverpool looks like winter fashion perfected! We simply cannot and will not get over her gorgeous coat, shame it's vintage so we can't snap one up for ourselves! We love the layering and the hint of denim collar poking out, plus the oxblood boots give it a very on trend feel. But this outfit is quite literally topped off with this fab vintage headscarf tied into a bow - adorable! Look Two: Terrific turban



Her secondhand coat looks incredibly stylish as well as snug, a must for winter. Sensible yet cool



Her secondhand coat looks incredibly stylish as well as snug, a must for winter. Sensible yet cool Dr Martens give the outfit an edgy twist. But what really does it for us is her cobalt blue turban, we can't get enough of it! Teamed with clashing red lips, this is a gorgeous look. We are crazy about this outfit! Aspasia from Greece looks classic and chic with a modern twist, a fab combo we say! Her secondhand coat looks incredibly stylish as well as snug, a must for winter. Sensible yet cool Dr Martens give the outfit an edgy twist. But what really does it for us is her cobalt blue turban, we can't get enough of it! Teamed with clashing red lips, this is a gorgeous look. Look Three: Amazing alice band

Olivia from London is a London College of Fashion student, and boy does it show! We love her carefully orchestrated blend of quirkiness!



The pop of tangerine teamed with a cropped floral kimono looks absolutely divine, especially when teamed with her super cute leopard print shoes from Forever 21.



She pulls the look together perfectly with a delicate floral Alice band that compliments her jacket brilliantly. Kudos Olivia!

Fashion Battle: Awesome hair accessories

You're all embracing winter with a spring in your step, but this week we were all about the details! Forget oversized coats and chunky boots, we were on the lookout for the special details that transform an outfit from drab to fab. And our favourite details of the week? All your awesome hair accessories! From delicate clips to chunky knits, you were all about the hair this week! Feel free to check out our November Street Style for instant style inspiration. But right now, it's time to get voting in our awesome hair accessories battle!

Look One: Beautiful bow





