Fashion Battle: Beautiful blues We love a good street style session, and this week you were all looking particularly gorgeous thus making our job all too easy!



This week we spotted high heeled booties, statement lipstick, sports luxe and fabulous prints! You all looked fab, but this week the look we’re really coveting is anything in beautiful blue.



It’s a gorgeous way to spice up a winter wardrobe and despite being a cold colour, we like the irony of wrapping up in a chunky blue cardi like Anna from London!



Feel free to check out our September street style for tons more style inspiration. But right now we’re all about the blue! So which beautiful blue looky look are you relishing right now?



Vote for the best look at the bottom of the page

Look One: Colour block







The canvas shopper bag and floppy American Apparel



Also, lovin’ the roll ups! Look Two: Terrifically thifty



Rebecca from Cornwall is letting the recession put an end to her



Her entire outfit is either vintage or from a second hand shop and the result is a quirky, original look that we can totally get on-board with.



She highlights the blue dress by clashing it with pink floral sleeves. Divine! Look Three: Cute cardi



We love the rich, electric blue hue, it works perfectly with her khaki basics and too-cute booties.



To top it off, we’re serious fixated by her super cool dip dye.



So which of these beautiful blue babes are you backing?

