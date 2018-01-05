Fashion Battle: Brilliant Brights Our latest street style adventure was particularly fun: the sun came out!



And as soon as we felt it drench our skin in some much needed vitamin D, we had a hunch you lovelies would embracing brilliant brights - and we were right! You all looked fabulous (what’s new?!) but this week the competition boils down to those sporting the most vivid vibrant hues.



So which brilliant brights from our July Street Style are you falling head over heels for?



Let the fashion battle commence!

Look One: Casual Chartreuse





We love the daring nature of this dress, perfect for hot balmy days when you want to look cool but on-



Look Two: Pop culture

Lillie looks divine in her well executed outfit. Whilst a white dress might be an obvious choice for a summer's day, she keeps things fresh with flashes of orange.



Her vibrant sunhat adds a touch of glamour and keeps the sun off her face too, stylish and safe: we approve!



Her fab tangerine wedges are from Matalan would you believe - we’re loving their summer collection right now! Look Three: Mix 'n match

You need a flare for style to pull off this seriously quirky look, but we reckon Chloe’s nailed it.



She looks ab-fab in her vintage ensemble. The skirt and cleverly cropped blouse are perfect for a hot day and the hot pink tone is just as appropriate.



Her grown up Ballys give the look a mature edge, which is topped off with her sensible bag. We only wish we could pull off the bow-plus-top-knot look like her, so cute!



