- Fashion Battle: Cute collars

Fashion Battle: Cool collars It was a strange week for weather, bursts of glorious sunshine followed by not so glorious downpours. But as per usual, you lot were well prepared with plenty of layers and cute umbrellas galore.

It seems you lovelies are just about ready for anything the skies throw at you, proving you can look hot to trot come rain or shine. Style kudos to the lot of ya!

However, this week, amidst the bleary drizzle, we noticed a popularity surge in the collar department. They were everywhere, you lot are clearly lovin’ the collars at the mo and we can’t say we blame you.

Collars add instant detailing and take geek chic to a whole new level. We love ‘em!

Check out our August Street Style for more quirky collars.



But which one of these cute collars is your fave?



Look One: Posh grunge







We love her Jennifer from Glasgow is pulling off the grunge look with maximum style.We love her vintage leather trousers and creeper combo, just the right amount of grunge without going overboard. She keeps things a bit more prim up top with a neat collared shirt from Zara and draws attention to the delightful collar with her quirky collar chain tips. Her blunt fringe and cute top knot finish her look off perfectly. Look Two: Suited 'n booted



Emily from Bournemouth looks mega smart in her buttoned-up, super tailored outfit. We love the androgynous vibes her outfit is giving off, very fashion forward indeed! But it’s not all business, we love the playful accents such as her sweet polka dot trousers and funky gold collar tips. We’re also ridiculously obsessed her Alexander Wang bag, serious sartorial envy! Look Three: Peek-a-boo How cute does Lottie from Bath look in her collar look? Very! She’s sporting a little whippersnapper of a collar, but we love that she’s drawn attention to it by teaming a white shirt with a contrast jumper and layering up stacks of necklaces. Also lovin’ the subtle dip- dye , tres chic!

So which cute collar has got you hot under the collar?

