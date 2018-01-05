Fashion Battle: Dark Romance The shift to wintery weather has brought out coats, boots and lashings of dark romance! We love this sultry look and think it’s perfect for a moody AW12 wardrobe.

All black ensembles were broken up with chunky jewellery and pops of colour.



Everything followed suit in the make-up department too, plenty of bare faces save a sweep of dark berry lipstick. Tres chic!



Of course there were plenty of trends and styles being rocked, such as sports luxe, punky tartan and lots of military inspired boots, but this week we’re mad for dark romance.



Check out the rest of our October Street Style for lots more style inspiration, but right now we’re all about dark romance.



Vote for your favourite dark romance street style look at the bottom of this page, or tweet it to us @sofeminineuk Look One: Fab faux fur



Costanza from Italy has nailed the Dark Romance



We love her faux fur waistcoat, it adds a touch of luxury to an everyday outfit.



Costanza from Italy has nailed the Dark Romance trend with all black ensemble. We love her dark, quirky look and think she has pulled it off tremendously well! We love her faux fur waistcoat, it adds a touch of luxury to an everyday outfit. Her dark flowing locks play a part in making this look totally her own, we want!



Veronica from Russia looks positively divine! The gold touches from her bag and necklace add just the right amount of shimmer to keep this all-black look from being drab.



Aside from her cute outfit and adorable ponytail, we’re experiencing severe bag envy. It’s a Look Three: Statement central



To keep on trend she’s added a slash of oxblood lipstick to her pout, tres chic.



Plus, how cute is her winter dip dye?

So which of these dark 'n romantic looks are you lovin' most?



Hermione from London looks very swanky in her elegant get up. To keep her look from looking too goth she's slipped on a pair of pointy Zara heels in cherry red. So envious! To keep on trend she's added a slash of oxblood lipstick to her pout, tres chic. Plus, how cute is her winter dip dye? It's a Dior, ladies and gentlemen. We want!!



Which one of these dark romance looks are you loving most? Look One: Fab faux fur Look Two: Pretty grunge Look Three: Statement central

