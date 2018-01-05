>
>
>
Essentials

Fashion Battle: Fab florals

Fashion Battle: Fab Florals

Well the weather sure isn’t getting you lot down, you were out en mass looking cute in crop tops, sexy in sheer and wonderful in wedges.

But our favourite look of the day had to be those sporting fab florals. We’re backing the floral look all the way til next spring as a chic way of brightening up our winter wardrobes and a sartorial nod to the summer that never was (sob).

Check our our August Street Style for further floral goodness. But for now it's time for three of this weeks street style fashionistas to battle it out.

Which of these three floral fashionistas is your fave? Take your pick below!

Vote for the best look at the bottom of the page or tweet it to us @sofeminineuk

Look One: Awesome Aqua

- Fashion Battle: Fab florals


Henriette from Uckfield has got boho chic down to a fine art. The maxi floral skirt, the faded denim jacket, the studded boots, the braided bracelets and bright bangles. It’s hippy perfection!

To top it off she has got the most amazing aqua hair we have ever laid our eyes on (though admittedly, we haven’t seen that many aqua 'dos in our time, but still).

We love the way she’s effortlessly worked florals into her bohemian look with a vintage skirt. Looking good!

Look Two: Floral Grunge


Effie is a local lass with a taste for mixing girly florals with pared back grunge. This Topshop dress simply pops when teamed with her grungy black accessories, one of the best ways to make your fave piece stand out - border it with black.

Clever clogs!

Aside from her divine dress we’ve fallen head over heels in love with her Russell & Bromley studded boots. We want! Side note: THAT is a practical bag, ladies.

Look Three: In Bloom

Zara from London knows that florals aren't just for floaty skirts and dresses. She's opted for some pretty awesome cropped trousers instead.

Her neon yellow sandals prove the perfect pairing, picking up the flecks of yellow in her Topshop trousers for a hint of matchy match. We also lovin’ the seriously spiky necklace, too cool.

Did we mention that’s a Marc Jacobs bag she’s toting? What a beautiful blend of designer and high street.
So who gets your vote when it comes to pulling off the floral look?

Vote below or tweet your fave look to @sofeminineuk



Which floral fashionista gets your vote?
Look One: Awesome Aqua
Look Two: Grungy Florals
Look Three: In Bloom

  
Abby Driver
20/08/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Sudoku44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         