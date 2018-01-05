Fashion Battle: Fab Florals Well the weather sure isn’t getting you lot down, you were out en mass looking cute in crop tops, sexy in sheer and wonderful in wedges.



But our favourite look of the day had to be those sporting fab florals. We’re backing the floral look all the way til next spring as a chic way of brightening up our winter wardrobes and a sartorial nod to the summer that never was (sob).



Check our our August Street Style for further floral goodness. But for now it's time for three of this weeks street style fashionistas to battle it out.



Which of these three floral fashionistas is your fave? Take your pick below!



Look One: Awesome Aqua



Henriette from Uckfield has got boho chic down to a fine art. The maxi floral skirt, the faded denim jacket, the studded boots, the braided bracelets and bright bangles. It’s hippy perfection!



To top it off she has got the most amazing aqua hair we have ever laid our eyes on (though admittedly, we haven’t seen that many aqua 'dos in our time, but still).



We love the way she’s effortlessly worked florals into her bohemian look with a Look Two: Floral Grunge





Clever clogs!



Aside from her divine dress we’ve fallen head over heels in love with her Russell & Bromley

Look Three: In Bloom Zara from London knows that florals aren't just for floaty skirts and dresses. She's opted for some pretty awesome cropped trousers instead.

Her neon yellow sandals prove the perfect pairing, picking up the flecks of yellow in her Topshop trousers for a hint of matchy match. We also lovin’ the seriously spiky necklace, too cool.

Did we mention that’s a Marc Jacobs bag she’s toting? What a beautiful blend of designer and high street. So who gets your vote when it comes to pulling off the floral look?



