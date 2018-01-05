Fashion Battle: Fabulous faux fur This week in our street style we spotted everything from bright floppy hats to super sparkly nails -anything to beat the winter blues eh? But one trend that stood out was all things faux fur.



Whilst we obviously don’t agree with real fur (blergh!), we think faux fur can look super fab, plus its ethical too. Win win! It’s the ultimate in the snug stakes, and makes winter that tiny bit more bearable, at least we think so!



Feel free to check out our November Street Style for instant style inspiration. But right now, it's time to get voting in our faux fur fashion battle. Vote for your favourite look at the bottom of this page, or tweet it to us @sofeminineuk Look One: Quirky chic



Lucy from Hemel Hempstead looks like the queen of quirky in her



We love the idea of a maxi skirt in winter, just remember to team with tights, socks and cute booties to keep the chill at bay.



Her gorgeous faux fur wrap finishes the look of perfectly, and will make sure she stays snug as a bug all day long. Style kudos aplenty! Look Two: On-trend orange



We’re mad about her burnt orange coat from Hobbs, so entirely perfect for this season, it almost warms us up just looking at it!



A neutral faux fur shrug from Look Three: All or nothing







How much do you want her Oasis coat right now? It looks like the only thing you’d need to stay warm this winter.



We also love the turquoise accents by way of funky



So which of these fabulous faux fur looks are you in love with?



