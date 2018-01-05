Fashion Battle: Hip hats The weather has taken a turn for the worse (read: winter) this week, but you fashionistas didn’t let that get in your way. Swapping your cardis for full blown jumpers, you lot know how to stay looking on trend in all weather conditions!



This week we spotted everything from tweed to studs and everything in between! But the look we’re really going mad for is hats. We simply love ‘em.



Beanie, top hat, fedora, pork pie, bowler, whatever your hat, we think they look great and instantly add lashings of personality to any outfit.



Feel free to check out our September street style for tons more style inspiration. Today though, we are going crazy for hats!



Look One: Beautiful beanie



Imogen from Sheffield looks too-cute in her



A simple black beanie is a great way to add warmth and style to a humdrum winter outfit. Just don’t team it with an all-black ensemble, or face some nervous looking neighbours!



Side note: We are in love with her moss green bowler bag from Look Two: Super sporty



Molly from London oozes sports luxe and we love it! Her HUF hat, chunky gold bling and splashes of neon are the perfect blend of street meets sport.



We’re also in love with her flawless make-up, statement



The Nikes finish off her outfit perfectly and make for very comfy shopping shoes, good thinking Molly! Look Three: Fab Fedora



Her houndstooth jumper adds just the right amount of heritage chic to this otherwise casual getup.



Also a necklace with actual, useful keys on it? Clever! No more excuses for forgetting where your car keys are now...

So which of these well hatted fashionistas are you lovin' most?

