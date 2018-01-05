>
Fashion Battle: Hot hats

With winter well and truly upon us, this week was all about staying warm. From chunky knits to ear muffs and everything in between, you lot weren’t letting the cold in. No sir!

In order to stay super snug, you enlisted the help of some seriously hot hats. And why not? The perfect answer to chilly and bad hair days alike!

Feel free to check out our November Street Style for instant style inspiration. But right now, it's time to get voting in our hot hat fashion battle. Vote for your favourite look at the bottom of this page, or tweet it to us @sofeminineuk

Look One: Summer in winter

- Fashion Battle: Hot hats


Ugne from Lithuania is all about the hat here, with her wide brim hat from Zara.

We love the basis of her simple, chic look: beige skinnies and black boots, a fail-safe winter combo! The chunky knit scarf and oversized bag add a bit of dimension to the outfit.

And her gorgeous black snood finishes the look off perfectly - we love it!

Look Two: Fab 'n furry

Yuki from Japan is looking all sorts of cool with her mint green snuggly hat - we simply cannot get enough of it!

Paired with a pleated miniskirt, opaque tights and a pair of oxblood brogues she looks too cute to be possible!

The zippy leather jacket toughens things up a bit and gives her outfit just the right amount of edge. The result? Cute ‘n cool style done with a fuzzy hat finish.

Look Three: Serious business



Sylvia from Bulgaria looks too damn cool her in gorgeous getup.
We love her oxblood skinnies, so AW12 and they really pop against the rest of her black ensemble. Talking of which, we are mad for her Zara jacket, it’s everything we love in a coat!

She finishes the look with a pop of colour by way of her handbag and a simple, smart fedora to keep things looking pulled together. Style kudos aplenty!

So which of these gorgeous hats are you in love with?
 


Vote below or tweet your fave look to @sofeminineuk



Which hat are you a mad hatter for?
Summer in winter
Fan 'n furry
Serious business

  
Abby Driver
19/11/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
