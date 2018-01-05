Fashion Battle: Kooky knits Deceivingly sunny days prove problematic when getting dressed and throw up all manner of questions, for instance, sunglasses or no sunglasses? Do you pack a brolly just in case? Is two layers enough? And so on it goes.



But while out and about on the street you've looked every bit prepared with your suitable layers, winter shoes and oversized bags - perfect for popping a brolly into.



But when things get seriously chilly, there’s only one thing for it: knitwear! We love a good piece of knitwear, whether it’s a snazzy cashmere masterpiece or a faded, holey hand me down, we don’t discriminate!



Check out the rest of our October Street Style for a load more transitional dressing inspiration, but right now we’re talking knitwear.



Vote for your favourite street style look at the bottom of this page, or tweet it to us @sofeminineuk Look One: Slouchy chic



Who knew maxi skirts were autumn appropriate? Sophie from Leeds is certainly rocking this cool look with a punch.



We love the split sides that keep this look feeling fresh and miles away from dowdy.



The neutral slate hues totally work and we think her giant bag from Morocco is perfect for this time of year. Look Two: Prim 'n proper



Boy oh boy are we in love with this look. The oxblood knit wear, the double collar, the bowler



Gemma originally hails from Shetland, so she’s already got one up on us at dressing for the cold, but she does it so well!



We love the fact she’s clearly a pro at layering, a denim shirt, cable knit jumper and a Look Three: Shabby chic



To top it off, she’s head to toe in

So which of these well hatted fashionistas are you lovin' most?

But who wins in the knitwear stakes?



