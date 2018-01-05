>
>

Fashion Battle: Lovely Leather

Fashion Battle: Lovely Leather

We love heading to the streets to snap you fashionistas, but we were a bit worried this week. It was in-between weather (you know the sort: reluctant sunshine and threatening clouds?) the kind of weather that can lead to all sorts of mis-match wardrobe choices.

But, as per usual, you outdid yourselves AND taught us the perfect accompaniment to changeable weather: the leather jacket.

So simple, so stylish, the leather jacket is universally accepted as the height of cool and its slip-on slip-off ability is just what we need. As always - being rainproof in Britain is a big advantage.

Without further ado we want to find out which lovely leathers from our August Street Style you’re lusting after?

We've chosen three of the best leather clad lovelies from this week's street style to find out who reigns supreme.

Vote for your look at the bottom of the page or tweet it to us @sofeminineuk

Let the fashion battle commence!

Look One: Gorgeous grunge

- Fashion Battle: Lovely Leather

We snapped Sietske from the Neverlands because she looks so damn cool. It’s such a simple idea, jeans, tee, jacket, statement necklace... but she has executed it perfectly.

We love the ¾ length sleeves on the leather jacket, perfect for showing off her chunky watch for maximum impact.

The pop of green by way of her gorge bag adds just the right amount of zest. And the scruffy Converse and leather jacket are the icing on top of the grunge cake. We love!

Look Two: Hot stud 


Bored of the prim ‘n pretty look, Rachael chucked a beautiful studded leather jacket and a pair of hard-core boots into the mix. The result? Fresh fashion.

We love the cute print on her skirt, which keeps the look from coming off too try-hard rock ‘n roll.

Also, we’re incredibly jealous of her Mulberry: we wanty!

Look Three: The leather and the vamp 
We can’t get enough of Serena’s vampy look, she’s an expert at pulling it off without verging on teenage-goth - always a good thing!

We love the elbow-length arms on her faded leather jacket, but she’s keeping warm with a long-sleeved jumper underneath. Smart move. The change of texture mixes things up and keeps her look looking fresh.

Her black maxi skirt is great for turbulent weather, but love that she’s injected a little bit of colour with her deep fuchsia jumper and matching lips. The cat-eyes finish of her vampy look off to perfection: bravo!


Which of these lovely leather looks will you vote for?

 Vote below or tweet your fave look to @sofeminineuk



Which of these lovely leather looks has tickled your fancy?
Look One: Gorgeous grunge
Look Two: Hot studess
Look Three: Victorious Vamp

  
Abby Driver
06/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         