Fashion Battle: Lovely Leather



But, as per usual, you outdid yourselves AND taught us the perfect accompaniment to changeable weather: the leather jacket.



So simple, so stylish, the leather jacket is universally accepted as the height of cool and its slip-on slip-off ability is just what we need. As always - being rainproof in Britain is a big advantage.



Without further ado we want to find out which lovely leathers from our



We've chosen three of the best leather clad lovelies from this week's street style to find out who reigns supreme.



Vote for your look at the bottom of the page or tweet it to us



Let the

Look One: Gorgeous grunge





We love the ¾ length sleeves on the leather jacket, perfect for showing off her chunky watch for maximum impact.



The pop of green by way of her gorge bag adds just the right amount of zest. And the scruffy Look Two: Hot stud





We love the cute print on her skirt, which keeps the look from coming off too try-hard rock ‘n roll.



Also, we’re incredibly jealous of her Look Three: The leather and the vamp

We can’t get enough of Serena’s vampy look, she’s an expert at pulling it off without verging on teenage-goth - always a good thing!



We love the elbow-length arms on her faded leather jacket, but she’s keeping warm with a long-sleeved jumper underneath. Smart move. The change of texture mixes things up and keeps her look looking fresh.



Her black maxi skirt is great for turbulent weather, but love that she’s injected a little bit of colour with her deep fuchsia jumper and matching lips. The cat-eyes finish of her vampy look off to perfection: bravo!



