- Fashion Battle: Luscious Layering

We scoured the streets of London looking for fashionistas to snap and low and behold you did not disappoint.



We found everything from grungy goddesses to polished princesses, but the look we're really lusting after this week is layering



So which luscious layering looks from our



Look One: Bowled Over







Amanda from Toronto has managed to make chaos work with a clever blend of preppy, denim, leather and vintage. We are completely and utterly in love with bowler hats especially when topping off a quirky outfit like this. Stylish and snug: thumbs up!

The thick cardi will keep her toasty but should the sun decide to make an appearance (ha!) she's well prepared with a light denim shirt.



We totally love that she's wearing her aunty's skirt too, hand me downs are hot! Look Two: Khaki Cool

White lace dresses are always going to risk erring on the gypsy side of fashion, but Astrid from Norway has got the solution: khaki.



Teamed with a military inspired jacket ,



By layering a dress, cardi and jacket she is ready for any turn the weather takes.

We're loving the casual satchel too, perfect for shopping

We're loving the casual satchel too, perfect for shopping sale dates when our hands are much too busy scanning the sale rails to fuss about holding a bag! Look Three: Flower Power

Give us a flower power bomber jacket and we’re generally pretty happy.



Pair it with a sheer lace shirt and two collars and we’re over the moon!



Siobhan from London has cleverly layered up three tops to ensure she’s ready for all weather eventualities, smart move!



She looks so cool it should be criminal. We’re also lovin’ the cropped hair, tres chic.



Which of these layered looks gets your vote?

