Fashion Battle: Splendid studs Despite the turbulent weather this week you lot were looking as stylish as ever (what's new, eh?)



We spotted magnificent maxis, high-end handbags (jealous!) and cute creepers, but the look we’re really going mad for at the mo' is splendid studs!



A throw back to punk fashion at its finest, you left the shaved heads and kohl at home and just stuck to embracing the best: studs, studs and more studs!



Check out our August Street Style for further splendid studs, but now is the time for this week's fash bash!



Which of these gorgeous studded looks is your favourite?



Look One: Fearless florals



Laura from Essex looks absolutely divine in her floral and stud combo.



We love Laura's girly dress, the blue floral print, the cute collar and peek-a-boo shoulders: gorgeous. But in order to stop it looking too girly she’s teamed it with a pair of triple strap studded



We love her carry-all bag from Urban Outfitters too, super practical: top marks! Look Two: Secret studs



Anastasia from Russia has got masculine tailoring down to a fine art and her cool, androgynous look is totally now.



We love the way she’s given a subtle nod to the



Aside from her sexy studs, we love her pointy Alexander Wang shoes: beyond adorable! Look Three: Tough love Tegan from London has scored some serious fashion points by customising her Primark leather jacket with studs: revamping is the way forward dontcha know?

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to embrace this trend, nailhead studs are your new best friend.



We love how Tegan’s let the leather do the talking and teamed with a plain dress and shoes. Although, we do spot a sneaky



So which splendid studded look are you backing?

