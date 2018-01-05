Fashion Battle: Statement bags It's one thing knowing how to style yourself, but working the perfect statement bag into any look puts you in a whole new fashion league.



Big and bold is the order of the day when it comes to this summer's accessories, and our street style fashionistas didn't disappoint when we headed out to snap the latest London trends this week.







We've picked out three of our favourites - but which is yours?



Vote for the best look at the bottom of the page or tweet it to us



Look One: Designer Diva



Naomi from Bournemouth clearly has a bit of a thing for designer touches (don't we all?!) She sets off her outfit with oversized Marc Jacobs



It's all about the classic touch, so she opts for that unmissable tan-on-brown LV print and wears her labels with pride.



Her Miss Selfridge dress is perfectly tailored to her figure and the eye-catching red tone lets her darker statement accessories really pop. Picture perfect!

Look Two: High Street Honey





She proves that you don't have to belong to the 'it' crowd to pull off a statement bag - a well-chosen high street find can still look right classy.



This structured, faux crocodile bag adds another texture to her mix n' match look. It clashes with that lime knit for a look-at-me twist. We're looking!



Look Three: Touch of Colour Stephanie follows in Aitziber's footsteps with another fab Zara bag. We're putting the store at the top of our list the next time we go accessory-hunting (pretty soon, then!)



While our other two fashion battle hopefuls have opted for classic browns, Stephanie goes for an in-your-face terracotta bag. The bright colour makes it a real statement piece, especially when it's contrasting with those bright green trousers...



But is it enought to get your vote?





