Fashion Battle: Statement Jackets You lot were lovin’ your statement jackets this week, and you’re in good company. We too are a fan of the old statement coat! They instantly pep up an otherwise humdrum outfit and keep us toasty at the same time. Fashion points all round!



Aside from fabulous jackets, we spotted wonderful winter coats, pretty peace symbols, faux fur gillets and all manners of crazy cool finds. Interested? Check out our November Street Style for instant style inspiration.



But right now, we’re mad for statement jackets. Vote for your favourite look at the bottom of this page, or tweet it to us @sofeminineuk Look One: Winter florals



We love Yasmin's winter floral jacket, it is bang on



We think it sparks up her cute Victorian inspired frock perfectly, and the leopard print ballet flats finish the kooky look off perfectly.



Also, we think the idea of a sunhat in winter is definitely worth considering - we love it!

Look Two: Chic 'n casual Billie from London screams London cool in her paired back yet quirky get up. We have fallen hard for her crazy warm jacket, it looks like everything a winter jacket should be: versatile, lined and hooded! The pop of neon yellow by way of her socks and her tartan rucksack inject just the right amount of playfulness into her outfit. We love!

Look Three: Awesome army



Hannah from Leeds isn’t letting winter get in her way of looking fabulous!



We love the combo of casual army jacket with baroque inspired



Aside from her camo statement jacket, we can’t get enough of those super strappy shoes, divine!

So which of these statement jackets are you lovin' most?



Which statement jacket look are you digging most? Look One: Winter florals Look Two: Chic 'n casual Look Three: Awesome army

