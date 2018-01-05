>
>

Fashion Battle: Thigh-skimming fashion

Fashion Battle: Thigh-skimming fashion 

We love all our street style fashionistas, but there's nothing wrong with a little friendly competition!

In a rare sunny break, we found a bunch of you looking hot - and cool - in short skirts and dresses. But which of these fab thigh-grazing looks from our July Street Style does it for you?

Vote for your favourite outfit at the bottom of the page or tweet it to us @sofeminineuk and let the fashion battle begin!

Look One: Summer Lovin'


- Fashion Battle: Thigh-skimming fashion


There's nothing like a bold print to catch our eye. Chloe from London tempts the sun out with her cute print skirt and cropped tee combo.

A denim waistcoat adds a kooky original twist and she plays it cool with a pair of Converse for casual summer chic in an instant.

Look Two: Denim Darling




Gemma from Buckinghamshire stands out from the crowd in a thigh-skimming denim smock.

She's totally working the oversized shirt trend, and shows off her fashion credentials with a host of well-chosen designer accessories: Marc Jacobs bag, Deena & Ozzy shoes, and Ray Ban shades.

Look Three: Print Princess
Charlotte brought her style all the way from Belgium, and we're glad she did! She looks gorgeous in a quirky swallow print dress that shows off her lovely legs.

The peter pan collar and loose knit cardigan complete a look that's all about the cute, and we're loving those cream flats - even more so because they're from Primark!


 Vote below or tweet your fave look @sofeminineuk



Which of these thigh-skimming looks do you like best?
Look One: Summer Lovin'
Look Two: Denim Darling
Look Three: Print Princess

  
Victoria Turk
16/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         