- Fashion Battle: Thigh-skimming fashion

In a rare sunny break, we found a bunch of you looking hot - and cool - in short skirts and dresses. But which of these fab thigh-grazing looks from our July Street Style does it for you?



Look One: Summer Lovin'





There's nothing like a bold print to catch our eye. Chloe from London tempts the sun out with her cute print skirt and cropped tee combo.



A denim waistcoat adds a kooky original twist and she plays it cool with a pair of Converse for casual summer chic in an instant.



Look Two: Denim Darling





Gemma from Buckinghamshire stands out from the crowd in a thigh-skimming denim smock.



She's totally working the oversized shirt trend, and shows off her fashion credentials with a host of well-chosen designer accessories: Marc Jacobs bag, Deena & Ozzy shoes, and Ray Ban shades.



Look Three: Print Princess



Charlotte brought her style all the way from Belgium, and we're glad she did! She looks gorgeous in a quirky swallow print dress that shows off her lovely legs.



The peter pan collar and loose knit cardigan complete a look that's all about the cute, and we're loving those cream flats - even more so because they're from Primark!





