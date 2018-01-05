Fashion Battle: Utterly Urban With the weather dipping week on week we're constantly fascinated by your clever ways of blending warmth with style!



Some of our fave highlights this week include fringing details, decadent updos, snug faux fur hats and plenty of lust-worthy winter boots.



But the top spot this week goes to everything urban!



Living in London means we get to see plenty of finely tuned urban fashion, so we thought it was high time we had a fash bash dedicated to it, in all of it's neon and hi-top glory!



So sit back and get ready to judge these three London lasses in our first ever urban fashion battle!



Check out the rest of our October Street Style for lots more style inspiration, but right now we're getting serious about all things urban.

Look One: American dream



There’s no denying that Ebele from London is rocking the urban look, what with her bomber jacket and sporty trainers to boot.



We love the megawatt bright bomber jacket, the fluro



We are also all kinds of crazy over her gorgeous updo. She told us she fancies a change but we say: we love it as it is! Look Two: Don't sweat it



Ellie from London looks super cute in her city inspired get up.



We love the pastel blue capri pants (though they make us miss summer!) teamed perfectly with an oversized, baggy sweat from Camden market.



The cute faux fur stole is also from London’s very own Camden market, top marks for your fashion nose Ellie! Look Three: Vintage leather



We are in love with her baggy sweat teamed with an oversized leather waistcoat - genius! The red



The oversized bling and neon nikes finish off this look perfectly, top marks!



So which of these urban inspired looks is floating your boat?



