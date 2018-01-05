Fashion Battle: Women in black Street style is always fun for us, we love nothing more than hitting the streets and checking out the latest styles you lot are rocking.



This week we noticed the rise of the humble army jacket, set to be a big trend this A/W.



You were also clinging onto the summer maxi and making it A/W appropriate with chunky knits and toughed up boots. We also spotted a major love affair with denim jackets, faded out boyfriend cuts were teamed with cutesy dresses and minimal make-up for a modern twist.



Basically: you all look fabulous!



But black is the new black, don’t you know? These girls certainly do, and they we’re spotted pretty much head to toe in the perpetually stylish shade. So this week's fashion battle is between the women in black!



Check out our September street style for even more style inspiration. But right now we want to know, which of these women in black are you loving most?



Vote for the best look at the bottom of the page or tweet it to us @sofeminineuk

Look One: Soft spot



Olivia from Milton Keynes looks lovely in her vampy get-up. The leather jacket, the sheer skirt, the super statement necklace: it works perfectly.



But the fab pop of plum transcends this look from style lover to full blown fashionista - top marks Olivia!



On top of lookin’ fab Olivia also has an eye for a bargain and snapped up her gorgeous necklace from Primark, our high street bargain go-to. Look Two: Androgynous angles



There is absolutely no denying that Ilaria from Italy looks sharp. We love her harsh angles and fun play on proportions.



Her super tight velvet leggings are contrasted perfectly with her exaggerated jumper, resulting in a super pulled together look.



Also, how awesome is her Look Three: Runaway rebel



We love her overall edgy look, exaggerated perfectly by her nearly all-black threads. The pop of white injects just enough freshness into her outfit to stop it look dull.



Jess from London has packed her bags and is running away to Brighton for a sunny weekend by the beach (well jel). We consider this the perfect travelling attire for leaving London!

So which of our women in black are you backing?

Which of these women in black gets your fashion vote? Look One: Soft spot Look Two: Androgynous angles Look Three: Runaway rebel

